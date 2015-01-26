Pinterest tweaks search engine for more 'manly' pins

Pinterest is doing what it can to lure more men to its current women-heavy site.

In the latest string of changes, the social network has introduced a new feature called Guided Search.

Basically, it’s a refined search engine, allowing men (and women) to filter out images they’re not searching for.

Even though it works both ways, it was designed to help men get on the site and avoid seeing content tailored for women.

“Before, when you searched Pinterest for “watches,” your results would include mostly women’s timepieces,” wrote Pei Yin, a Pinterest engineer in a blog post introducing the new feature.

“But now, men will see Pins and guides inspired by what other guys have Pinned, and everybody’s results should feel a lot closer to what they’re looking for.”

According to comScore data, about 71 per cent of the site’s users are women, though men is the site’s fastest-growing demographic and the ratio is less skewed in emerging markets.

Yin mentioned a couple of search terms that would earlier end up giving feminine results, such as hair, shoes or health. Now all the terms have been “tweaked” to adapt to men.

“Not getting the results you’re looking for? Make sure you’ve selected your preferred gender in your settings”, says Yin.

Pinterest is a social media site with a primary focus on images. It was launched four years ago, in March 2010.

In February 2013, Reuters and ComScore stated that Pinterest had 48.7 million users globally