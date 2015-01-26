Qualcomm to update Snapdragon 810, possibly in time for the Galaxy S6?

Apparently Qualcomm is working on an updated version of its Snapdragon 810 for Samsung.

This move was reported by the Wall Street Journal (via Techspot), and comes hot on the heels of the news last week that during testing for the Galaxy S6, the Snapdragon 810 was overheating, and therefore Samsung had made the decision to drop the 810 in favour of exclusively using its own Exynos solution.

The fresh version of the Snapdragon 810 will arrive in March, apparently, but it’s not certain whether that will be in time for the chip to still be included in the Galaxy S6. From the sounds of it, that would be very tight indeed – but even if the refreshed Snapdragon doesn’t make the cut quite for launch, it could still be incorporated down the line theoretically.

At any rate, things are still looking a little shaky for Qualcomm in terms of Samsung’s flagship, and that’s not a contract that it will want to lose – even if last year, Galaxy S5 sales weren’t all they could have been.

There has been some concern about other devices using the Snapdragon 810, like the LG G Flex 2, but as we’ve previously reported, LG has claimed there have been no issues with overheating in that handset. Of course, the heat problem could be an issue specific to the S6’s chassis and design.