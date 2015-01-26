Special 20th Anniversary Edition Sony PS4 fetches ridiculous price in auction

If you thought a regular PlayStation 4 was expensive then Sony’s new 20th Anniversary Edition probably isn’t for you, considering one recently sold for £85,768 at auction.

This particular model was the first to be produced out of a limited run of just 12,300, which explains why fans were willing to pay such a high price.

Sony announced the 20th Anniversary Edition PlayStation 4 late last year to coincide with 20 years since the launch of the original PlayStation console, which was release in Japan on 3 December, 1994. The new release mimics the grey colour scheme and button style of the original console.



The Japanese company has also confirmed that all of the money raised from the sale will be going to charity, and that it will match the amount with a donation of its own.

“We appreciate all who participated in the auction and are surprised at the highest bid price, which was higher than our expectations,” a Sony representative told the Wall Street Journal.

The auction was supported by Yahoo and is just one of a number of avenues used by Sony to sell limited edition consoles in Japan. A lottery-based pre-order system was used to sell the other 20th Anniversary units, which were priced at a more reasonable £280.

Despite the industry being little more than 30 years old, the market for retro video game consoles and games is a huge one. Earlier this month, it was confirmed that a new version of the popular ZX Spectrum console, originally release in 1982, would be released, allowing nostalgic video game fans to play the likes of Jetpac, Manic Miner and Pac-Man.

In the modern day battle for console supremacy, Sony’s PlayStation 4 continues to maintain its lead over the Xbox One, but Microsoft’s console did see impressive sales figures over the Christmas period to close the gap.