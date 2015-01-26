Ten top apps to track your health and fitness

Health trackers have really taken off in the last year or so.

Anyone following CES 2015 earlier this month will have seen the extent to which the health and fitness industry was represented.

The majority of this came in the form of fitness trackers - wearable devices used to monitor metrics such as steps taken, calories burned and distance travelled.

But it doesn't stop there. The constant innovation in the field means it is now easier than ever to track all aspects of our health and fitness.

The downside is that there is now an abundance of apps to choose from, so offers and discounts website VoucherCloud has created an infographic to help us out.

The majority of the apps, including those to track your mood, heart rate and weight loss, are free and available on both Android and iOS devices.

Check out the infographic below for the top ten apps to track your health.