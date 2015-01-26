Twitter and Bing bring translation to tweets

Twitter users can finally understand those cursing in foreign languages.

According to a recent post on the site’s profile, the micro-blogging network has built Bing Translator into Twitter, allowing users to translate tweets directly on the site.

[embed]https://twitter.com/twitter/status/558342974350688256[/embed]

“We're introducing Tweet translation with @Bing Translator so you can read Tweets in multiple languages”, the message reads.

Twitter users will be able to choose whether or not they want to see translation options for tweets in their account settings. If they choose to enable this setting, a globe symbol will appear by tweets in other languages and clicking it will cause the translation to appear below the original tweet.

Translation options will be available across twitter.com, Twitter for iOS and Android, as well as TweetDeck.

Bing was quick to dissociate itself from any bad translations or misinterpretations of tweets, saying that, even though the technology is advanced, it's still not as good as a human translator.

“Although Bing Translator relies on advanced translation software to provide Tweet translations, the results still vary and often fall below the accuracy and fluency of translations provided by a professional translator," says Twitter in its Help Centre.

Twitter says that 77 per cent of its users live outside of the US, and even though it doesn't mean much in terms of native language spoken and used every day, it does show how important it is to support different languages.

Twitter is an American micro-blogging website with approximately 284 million users, and currently supports more than 35 languages.