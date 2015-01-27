Alfred Remote turns your iPhone into a remote for the Mac

Alfred Remote for iOS from Alfred App on Vimeo.

Well, now everyone can be Batman. Well, partially, at least.

There’s a new app for iOS and Mac, called Alfred and it’s a true assistant for every Mac and iOS power user.

Alfred is an app that’s been around for Mac users for some time, and now it’s available for iOS as well. What it does is turn yourthe mobile device into a remote controller for the Mac, and if we’re to believe the words of Verge’s Dieter Bohn, it’s a pretty useful thing to have.

Alfred Remote essentially offers multiple panels of buttons to do things like launch apps, control iTunes, turn on the screen saver, perform custom searches, paste text snippets, and do much nerdier things if you put your mind to it, writes Bohn.

The app costs £3.30 ($4.99), and it can be paired with Alfred for Mac, a free app with an in-app upgrade of £17 (around $25 US).

With Alfred Remote, you get a pre-configured set of shortcuts and system commands that seem to work as if by magic, immediately and instantly causing your Mac to do various things.

As Bohn writes, this is an app that’s easy to learn, but hard to master. It can be used for a lot of things, but the usefulness of the app itself depends mostly on how the user configures it.

It can be a basic thing, where it’s good, but not as useful, but with some time spent configuring it, it can become an essential tool for every Mac and iOS power user.