Commercial quadcopter crash puts White House in lockdown

The commercialisation of drones in the United States is still being debated by the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration).

One of the big topics is security, something The White House has first-hand experience with following a quadcopter crash in the grounds.

The drone crash comes after several people entered The White House grounds unannounced in an attempt to visit the President but were turned away by the Secret Service.

Earlier today, it was reported that the DJI Phantom drone in question was piloted by a government employee who lost control and entered the grounds.

The Secret Service originally noted it as a security threat, sending The White House into lockdown for a few hours.

Some accounts claimed the Secret Service were searching for potential surveillance or terrorist activity, but the driver confessed later in the day that he had used the DJI Phantom in recreational time, not expecting it to land in the grounds.

Currently, the FAA has a ban on all drone-type vehicles in a 10-mile radius around Washington's Reagan National Airport, which would include the CIA, Pentagon and White House.

President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama were both on a trip to India to meet the new Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi when the drone fell into The White House grounds.

If Obama had of been in residence at the time, the Secret Service may have had to escort him out of the building for a few hours, alongside any other important personnel.

Drones might be all fun and games, but considering the Secret Service only noticed the drone when it had crashed, it sounds like someone would be able to drive one into The White House grounds unnoticed.