Daily deal: Lenovo E50 quad core desktop PC £149.99

Merry Tuesday daily deal-ers! For your approval, we've found the Lenovo E50 quad core desktop PC for just £149.99.

The Lenovo E50 is built from the ground up to be used by SMEs and has a range of features to ensure that businesses get their money's worth. But before we go into the features, let's take a look at the specs:

Intel Pentium J2900 Quad Core 2.41GHz

4GB DDR3 RAM 1600MHz

500GB SATA 3.5"

DVD Writer

Nothing special when it comes to the specs, but more than enough to handle basic office tasks. The Lenovo E50 also has a huge host of connectivity options:

4 USB 2.0



USB 3.0



handset



microphone



serial port



RJ45



VGA

PS/2

Again nothing shocking, but steady, stable and what you need. Anyway back to those features I mentioned! The Lenovo E50 uses an external power adapter which allegedly "results in up to 35 per cent in power savings compared to traditional PSUs".

The design of the case allows you to easily tag the machines and serves as a neat handle making moving PCs less of a chore.

Cost effective, reliable and energy efficient, a solid bet.