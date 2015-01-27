"More to come soon": Lizard Squad posts ominous warning on Twitter

The hacktivist collective known as the Lizard Squad is stepping things up this week, as you may have noticed, and it’s promising more is to come.

Yesterday, the Lizard Squad hijacked the Malaysia Airlines website with a DNS redirect, and today, it’s alleged that DDoS fire from the group was responsible for taking down Facebook and Instagram for an hour.

According to the latest tweet from the group, more attacks are on the way, and if you were following the news yesterday, Lizard Squad claimed to have lifted some data from Malaysia Airlines which it is going to publish online – apparently that will happen soon.

The tweet read: “More to come soon. Side note: We're still organizing the @MAS email dump, stay tuned for that.”

@MAS is Malaysia Airlines, of course, which has claimed on Twitter that: “User data is secured”.

We’ll find out about that soon enough.

If further action is coming from Lizard Squad this week, then it’s likely to be high-profile targets. There aren’t any hints as to what the next target might be on the Twitter feed, though. Not yet…

The group was also busy over Xmas, when it took down PSN and Xbox Live to the chagrin of many owners of shiny new consoles.