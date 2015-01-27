Logitech announces new portable video conferencing device

Logitech has announced a new device that will „transform communication“.

The Logitech ConferenceCam Connect is a portable all-in-one video conference device, designed to work best in small and medium sized rooms.

It works on any computer with a USB connection, as well as with virtually any video conferencing software and it can be easily moved from room to room.

The device has a 90-degree field of view with digital pan and tilt, mechanical tilt, 4x digital Full HD zoom, and a ZEISS glass lens with autofocus.

The speakerphone supports both mobile and USB audio calling with features such as Bluetooth, near field communication and a USB port. It also boasts a 360-degree sound.

It can run on both AC power and a battery, and on full charge users can run a video conference for up to three hours, or use the speakerphone for up to 15 hours

General manager of the Collaboration Group at Logitech, Jason Moss, says the ConferenceCam will allow businessmen and women to connect, no matter where they are.

"For about the cost of an office chair, businesses of all sizes can now afford to quickly connect with customers, vendors and remote employees anytime and anywhere with the Logitech ConferenceCam Connect", he said.

"We believe there is simply no workspace that should not have video conferencing capability, and the ConferenceCam allows us to connect to meetings no matter where we are."

The Logitech ConferenceCam Connect should be available worldwide in March 2015, and it will cost £449.