Microsoft unveils subscription plan for Windows Enterprise

Microsoft has stealthily added subscription plans for Windows Enterprise suite, leading us to believe a similar tactic will be used on the consumer launch.

Windows Enterprise Edition subscription package costs between $7 (£4.66) and $12 (£7.99) per month. Microsoft will charge on a user basis, instead of activated devices, for the first time in the software giant's history.

The enterprise suite comes with a variety of programs, including Azure Active Directory for identification, Intune mobile deployment program, MDOP desktop optimisation, OneDrive for Business, Office 365 and unlimited virtual or USB access through Windows-To-Go.

Microsoft previously launched a $199 (£131) per year bundle for consumers, including Xbox Live, Xbox Music, Skype Unlimited Talk and WiFi and Office 365. This is the enterprise version of Microsoft's consumer bundle.

Integrating all of the features into one solitary subscription package makes sense, considering the amount of competition in the enterprise sector for full blood management problems.

Microsoft's Corporate Vice President, Brad Anderson claims the new move will fix some of the problems Microsoft had in the enterprise sector with pricing previously.

"Organisations are looking for solutions that marry management with productivity with identity," Anderson said.

The platform agnostic approach by Microsoft has also been noted by the enterprise sector, allowing most of the work to be integrated with iOS and Android.

Microsoft's services - especially Office - are still valued by millions of users even if Windows itself is becoming less relevant in a mobile world.

Office for mobile should keep the productivity suite on top, even against free solutions like Google Drive.