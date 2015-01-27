Samsung introduces Galaxy Tab 4 Education tablet to UK

Samsung has recently launched a new tablet – at least it’s new for the UK, whereas it came out in the States last year – which is aimed at the education sector.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab 4 Education is a tablet built for students, and it’s a 10.1in slate which has a WXGA resolution (1280 x 800) driven by a 1.2GHz quad-core processor and 1.5GB of RAM. 16GB of storage is on board, along with a microSD card slot for further expansion.

Twin cameras are present – a 3 megapixel one on the rear, and a 1.3 megapixel front-facer – with a 6,800 mAh battery that gives a claimed longevity of up to 10 hours. The OS is Android 4.4 KitKat, and 802.11a/b/g/n Wi-Fi, NFC, plus Bluetooth 4.0 are also on board.

Samsung notes that NFC means an entire classroom’s tablets can be set up in “minutes rather than hours”, and that the Galaxy Tab 4 Education comes fully integrated with Google Play for Education, boasting a wide range of apps and teacher-approved content.

The slate is also durable and designed to handle the knocks and scrapes less careful students might inflict upon it, with a rugged silicone case and Gorilla Glass display.

Graham Long, Vice President of Business Enterprise Team, Samsung UK and Ireland, commented: “Samsung has always strived to provide the best technology and solutions that meet the needs of our users. We are really excited to launch the Tab 4 Education, which combines product innovation with our understanding of the education sector’s needs.”