Shazam brings Spotify integration to Android users

Music discovery app Shazam is bringing closer integration with Spotify to its Android users.

The new features, which launched on iOS devices last month, enable Shazam users to stream music from Spotify without having to leave the app.

The news is further evidence of Shazam expanding its appeal beyond that of simply being a music discovery service. As well as Spotify, Shazam offers similar levels of integration with other music streaming services such as Rdio and Deezer.

Since launching as a text-based service in 1999, Shazam has now grown into a $1 billion business. The platform uses a smartphone or desktop’s built-in microphone to gather an audio clip from a song before comparing the sample to its database of tracks. It is then able to identify the song title, artist name and accompanying album.

Aside from its music discovery features, Shazam also now offers users the option to buy identified music from iTunes and the Google Play Store. The app also enables users to connect with various social networks and publicise their discoveries.

The recently announced Spotify integration provides added convenience for users in that they do not have to leave the Shazam app to listen to a track in full. It also positions the service more as a content provider than simply an identifier.

As well as the option to listen to whole songs, any tracks that are discovered will be automatically added to the user’s Spotify account in either the “My Shazam Tracks” playlist or a specially created one of your own choosing.

The Android update is available from the Google Play Store now. The updated version also moves all the Shazam charts into one place for added convenience, with these now accessed via the Charts tab.

