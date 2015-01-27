Videos and group messages arrive on Twitter

Twitter is yet again expanding its service in a bid to boost both user growth and marketing potential.

This time, as promised a couple of months back, Twitter is adding an integrated video sharing service, as well as group messages to its mobile app.

Starting Tuesday, Twitter users will be able to record and share videos directly through the Twitter app on both Apple’s iOS and Google’s Android platforms.

Jinen Kamdar, a product director for the social network, says the video option was optimised for a fast and seamless sharing experience.

In a post published on the Twitter blog, Kamdar writes: “We designed our camera to be simple to use so you can capture and share life’s most interesting moments as they happen.

"In just a few taps, you can add a video to unfolding conversations, share your perspective of a live event, and show your everyday moments instantly, without ever having to leave the app.

"Viewing and playing videos is just as simple: videos are previewed with a thumbnail and you can play them with just one tap.”

Group messages have been coming for quite some time now, and the service will help Twitter users continue their dialogues in a more private environment.

Both services are Twitter’s attempt to increase the number of users, which will then draw investors, writes cNet.

“The company has grappled with inconsistent user growth, most recently tallying 284 million users who logged into the site at least once a day for the quarter that ended September 30.

Investors haven't been convinced, however, that Twitter can boost user growth and have pushed the company's stock down more than 35 per cent over the past year”.