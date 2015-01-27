Xiaomi will let customers swap their iPhone for no extra cost

Xiaomi is going hard against Apple in 2015.

CEO Lei Jun recently gave several shoutouts to the Apple's inferior design quality on the iPhone 6 when compared to the Mi Note.

And now the next step in the battle will focus on swapping iPhones for Xiaomi Mi Note and Mi Note Pro at no extra cost, according to a new report citing Xiaomi's media development director.

Users will be able to trade in iPhone 5S (or an older model) for a free Mi Note and trade in an iPhone 6 or iPhone 6 Plus for a free Mi Note Pro, Xiaomi's two new smartphones launched earlier this month.

The Mi Note and Mi Note Pro are already half the price of the iPhone alternatives, making it quite a gamble in the price department.

If a user is able to get a Mi Note from an iPhone 5 it might be worth it, but we doubt Xiaomi will have any large success with the Mi Note Pro trade in offer.

Xiaomi has added a 5.7-inch full HD display, quad-core Snapdragon 801, 3GB of RAM, 16/64GB of internal storage and 3000mAh battery to the Mi Note, or an upgrade to a QHD display, octa-core Snapdragon 810 and 4GB of RAM on the Mi Note Pro.

Both exceed specifications for price, beating Apple's iPhone 6 and 6 Plus without much of a fight, however Apple has made it an objective to never compare specs and always test the feel and software.

Apple has reported more sales in China than the United States in 2014, bringing the total iPhone marketshare up to 16 per cent in the country.

Xiaomi is still the de-facto ruler of Mainland China, but it needs to pick up the pace if it wants to be competitive against Apple in 2015.