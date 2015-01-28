Daily deal: Seagate Business Storage 4TB 4 bay NAS £234.99

And so we arrive at Wednesday and it is officially data privacy day, and in nature of data privacy day we've found the Seagate Business Storage 4TB 4 bay NAS for just £234.99

The NAS (Network Attached Storage) is a way for you to set up your businesses own private cloud without paying for hosting fees or management costs.

Essentially the Seagate Business Storage 4TB 4 bay NAS is a HDD connected to the Internet. However, the NAS system provides Government-grade encryption for your data which means that even if someone gets through your IT security your business critical data will be useless to the intruder.

The Seagate Business Storage 4TB 4 bay NAS also has an app that you can download to your mobile device (both iOS and Android) which allows you to upload and download files on the move. Similarly you can access your NAS through any computer with an Internet connection using a browser so you can ensure you have your files with you where ever you go.

Finally, the Seagate NAS is RAID enabled. This means that your data is replicated over multiple drives as fail safes should any individual drive fail.

At this price point the Seagate Business Storage 4TB 4 bay NAS is a solid purchase, and a worthwhile investment.