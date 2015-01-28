GTA V is still top of the UK all-format game chart

Grand Theft Auto V has managed to make it three weeks in a row at number one in the UK all-format game chart – despite the fact that its sales numbers slipped slightly, down 5 per cent on last week (according to Chart Track).

That means in total, GTA V has managed seven weeks at number one, which is more than any other title in the franchise’s history.

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare was in second place, also slipping slightly with a 3 per cent drop in sales, but FIFA 15 dropped more, losing 10 per cent, meaning that the football game slid down from number two to three.

That pair were followed by a new entry, Saints Row IV: Re-Elected & Gat Out of Hell, the standalone expansion (you don’t need the original to play it).

And at number five, we find another Call of Duty game, Ghosts, which saw sales quadruple thanks to a major price promo (it was at number thirty last week).

Far Cry 4 moved down two places to number six, and Minecraft: Xbox Edition also slid two places to number seven.

The top ten was rounded off by Rugby 15 (another new entry – but unfortunately looking at the reviews, a very disappointing effort), Minecraft: PlayStation Edition, and The Crew.