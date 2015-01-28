LG denies claims it will sue Qualcomm over chip redesign

A recent report said that LG was preparing to sue Qualcomm if it redesigned the Snapdragon 810 processor for the Galaxy S6, but the South Korean company claims these reports are unfounded.

Korea Times reported on the issue, but has since taken the article down. Samsung and Qualcomm both didn't respond to comment on the report.

"Rumors regarding LG taking legal action against Qualcomm are unfounded and a complete fabrication of the facts," said Ken Hong, Global Communications Director for LG. "Given the source of this rumor, we're surprised it's being taken seriously at all."

The LG G Flex 2 already comes with the Snapdragon 810 and LG may see a redesigned version of the chipset as a competitive advantage to Samsung, who wants more power for the Galaxy S6.

Samsung may look towards adding its own Exynos octa-core processor if Qualcomm fails to deliver better performance, but this could lead to issues with production for the Galaxy S6.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 810 processor comes with a 1.7GHz and 1.5GHz octa-core CPU and Adreno 430 GPU. Qualcomm has packed new camera and connectivity technology into the chipset for better photos and LTE speeds.

Samsung might have found the early tests didn't yield enough power, despite rumors the Galaxy S6 will come with 4GB of RAM similar to Xiaomi's Mi Note Pro.

LG will most likely use the Snapdragon 810 on the G Pro 3, which should be announced at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2015 on 1 Marcht. The HTC One M9 may get the new chipset as well, unless it decides to go with Nvidia this year.

Samsung's own Galaxy S6 might come a bit later in the year and the electronics giant will host its own event for the launch.

The Galaxy S6 will reportedly feature a redesigned version of TouchWiz, akin to the design on stock Android.