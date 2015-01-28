Is Meizu’s Blue Charm the best budget smartphone yet?

Could Meizu’s Blue Charm smartphone become the next budget handset to take Western markets by storm?

Judging by the success of other Asian brands such as Lenovo and Xiaomi, it wouldn’t be that much of a shock if the firm’s latest release, which retails at just £75, became popular overseas.

Currently only available in the firm’s native China, the Meizu Blue Charm boasts some impressive specs for a sub-£100 device. Despite its appearance mirroring that of the iPhone 5C, Meizu’s device actually runs Android 4.4 KitKat, albeit with the company’s own custom Flyme 4 skin on top.



Blue Charm boasts a 1.5GHz quad-core MediaTek processor, a 2610mAh battery and a 13-megapixel camera, as well as 4G connectivity. The device also comes with a 5-inch 720p display protected by Gorilla Glass and an additional front-facing 5-megapixel lens.

The handset comes with all the usual features such as Bluetooth and dual-band Wi-Fi support and the internal 8GB of storage can be expanded via microSD card support up to 128GB.

Budget handsets like Meizu’s Blue Charm are becoming increasingly popular, particularly in emerging markets. China’s Xiaomi, for example, has recently become the third-largest smartphone vendor in the world, primarily through its popularity in domestic and nearby markets.

Meizu was founded in 2003 and has since gone on to become one of China’s top 10 smartphone manufacturers, finding success predominantly through its budget handsets like the Meizu M1 Note. The firm has stated its intention to enter Western markets, with a US launch planned for later this year.

If the Blue Charm smartphone does receive an overseas release, consumers may soon be able to see for themselves if the £75 device really does offer value for money.

