It's official: Facebook dominates the internet

With more and more websites requiring passwords to access them, people are looking for ways to manage their surfing that doesn't require multiple IDs.

Increasingly, the answer they're turning to is social media and in particular Facebook.

A new infographic from identity management specialist Gigya shows that the social network accounted for over 60 per cent of logins in the fourth quarter of last year.

Google takes care of 22 per cent of logins, with Twitter and Yahoo trailing on six per cent each. Facebook’s most dramatic gain came from mobile devices which showed a 15 per cent increase over the third quarter, as consumers increasingly use smartphones as their main internet device.

The graphic also breaks down logins by type of site and by region. Interestingly Facebook is least popular as a login in North America with only 59 per cent of the market.

In Europe it accounts for 71 per cent, but Facebook is most popular in Africa and the Middle East with 79 per cent.

When looked at by site, Facebook is most popular for education and non-profit sites on 76 per cent, and least popular for media and publishing sites on 55 per cent.

You can view the full infographic below.

Photo credit: JuliusKielaitis / Shutterstock