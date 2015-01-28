Samsung Galaxy A3 and A5 set for imminent UK release

Samsung has announced the on-sale date for its upcoming Galaxy A3 and Galaxy A5 smartphones, which will be available on February 12 in the UK.

That means from a fortnight tomorrow, you’ll be able to bag yourself one of the handsets, which will be available at all the usual retail outlets, and networks including EE and O2.

The Samsung Galaxy A3 offers a 4.5in display with a qHD resolution, driven by a 1.2GHz quad-core CPU and 1GB of RAM. 16GB of storage is on board, with a microSD slot for expansion. It’s a 4G phone with an 8 megapixel rear camera complete with auto-focus and LED flash, and a 5 megapixel front-facer.

As for the Galaxy A5, that ups the ante with a 5in HD display, and 2GB of RAM – though it keeps the same processor – and it also has a better 13 megapixel rear camera. It sports a chunkier battery, too (though it will doubtless need the power for the bigger, higher resolution screen).

Both handsets have a metal chassis, and are svelte at 6.9mm and 6.7mm for the A3 and A5 respectively.

JK Shin, CEO and Head of IT & Mobile at Samsung, commented: “The Galaxy A5 and A3 offer a beautifully crafted full metal unibody, slim design, superior hardware and the best possible social media experience. These devices make our advanced Galaxy experience even more accessible to young and trend conscious consumers.”