Huawei follows Apple, Microsoft and LG with successful 2014

It looks like the last fiscal year was a great one for all tech companies.

After Apple, Microsoft, and LG Display all reported big earnings, Huawei also stepped up, reporting a growth in smartphone business and predicting some brave numbers for the upcoming year.

Over the course of 2014, Huawei sold 75 million smartphones, and shipment grew by 7.8 per cent to a total of 138 million devices.

Even though those numbers show the company has had a successful year, it was still slightly below what the company, as well as analysts, had predicted.

However, Huawei’s sales grew by 45 per cent compared to the previous year. All these sales figures transform to around £8 billion ($12.2 billion) generated from sales, which represent a solid growth of 30 per cent compared to the year before, 2013.

“Our strategy of focusing on premium mid- to high- end products has borne fruit, with 2014 resulting in significant achievements in a number of areas including product R&D, brand awareness, channel development and growth in market share which further consolidated our number three position in the global smartphone market.

"The global influence of our brand has continued to grow, and Huawei has become the first mainland Chinese company to successfully enter Interbrand’s Top 100 Global Brands of 2014 list,” said Mr. Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei Consumer BG.

However, Phonesreview.co.uk emphasises that the fight for the third spot in 2015 is far from over.

“Huawei needs to maintain its momentum and continue to drive growth through sales should the company want to secure its third spot, while competitors like Huawei, Xiaomi, Lenovo, or LG (to name a few) represent a real threat on the market”, it writes.