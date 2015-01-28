Snapchat update removes Best Friends feature

Snapchat has agreed to reinstate its Best Friends feature after legions of users were unhappy at its removal.

Best Friends allowed users to see who their Snapchat contacts had been sharing snaps with the most.

Although an update released today removed the feature, Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel has since tweeted to confirm that it will be returning at a later date once the firm discovers a way of protecting user anonymity.

“We'll bring back BFs soon,” he wrote. “A few higher-profile friends wanted to keep their usernames private - we'll come up with a better way to do that.”

The reaction on social media has been mixed, with some relieved that no one will be able to keep tabs on who their sending snaps to and how often.

The question of how much of a friend’s activity should be made available to fellow users is often a difficult one for software developers to answer. Some users were annoyed when Facebook Messenger allowed friends to see if someone had read their message, similar to WhatsApp’s recent introduction of blue ticks.

In other Snapchat news, the app recently launched its new Discover feature, which will enable news corporations to share content with the app’s estimated 100 million users. The move is likely to provide an important additional revenue stream for Snapchat, which was recently given a valuation of $10 billion (£6.5 billion).