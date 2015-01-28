Taylor Swift shakes it off as Twitter and Instagram accounts hacked

"Never a dull moment".

Those were the words of singer Taylor Swift, after she found out both her Twitter and Instagram accounts were hacked.

It seems as the celebrity has learned nothing from last year's The Fappening and the recent attack on Sony Pictures Entertainment, and managed to get her social media profiles breached.

The singer admitted to the breach over her Tumblr account, saying Twitter is working on getting her account back.

"My Twitter got hacked but don’t worry, Twitter is deleting the hacker tweets and locking my account until they can figure out how this happened and get me new passwords. Never a dull moment“, Swift wrote.

Shortly afterward, she added another update confirming the Instagram hack. "Now instagram. This is going to be a long day."

Several tweets have been posted using Taylor's account, encouraging her followers to go and follow profiles @veriuser and @lizzard.

The @veriuser account was quickly suspended on Twitter, but before that, it was nearly blank.

[embed]https://twitter.com/taylorswift13/status/560154812000768002[/embed]

Other account, @lizzard, is being linked to hacker groups such as Lizard Squad (took responsibility for the recent attack on Facebook), LulzSec, Anonymous and many others.

That account has also now been suspended after tweeting a request for Bitcoin payments in exchange for leaking Swift’s nude photos.

As the tweet above shows, Swift has denied the existence of any such photos.

Lizard Squad has also been linked to attacks on Sony's PlayStation Network and Microsoft's Xbox Live, as well as to hacking emails of Malaysian Airlines.