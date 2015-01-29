Daily deal: Fujitsu PRIMERGY TX200 S7 Tower Server £349.99

A great day for grumps, today is curmudgeon's day in which we all celebrate the art of being ill-mannered. Unfortunately we've found something to sing about in the Fujitsu PRIMERGY TX200 S7 Tower Server reduced from £662.31 to £349.99.



The Fujitsu PRIMERGY TX200 S7 Tower Server positions itself as a server for SMEs, branch offices, or for setting up a virtualisation database. Let's look at the specs:

Intel Xeon E5-2407 quad core 2.2 GHz (upgradable to two CPUs)

4GB DDR3 SDRAM (192GB max)

4 Hot-Swap 3.5" SATA bays

DVD optical drive

ServerView OS

RAID 0, RAID 1, RAID 10

The Intel Xeon E5-2407 is a no-frills chip that gets the job done and can run up to an eight core operation. Should one CPU not be enough for your computing needs you can install a second CPU that runs in tandem with the current chipset, allowing you to do more processes simultaneously or something process heavy faster.

Similarly if you use a lot of memory heavy applications, the Fujitsu PRIMERGY TX200 S7's RAM can be upgraded to a whopping 192GB configuration (useful if you run a lot of programs from your server or setting up virtual areas).

With four hot-swap SATA bays your can swap your SSDs or HDDs out at your hearts content, without needing to turn the server off.

All in all a great little server, although if you have more than 50 employees you may need something beefier.