Facebook posts impressive 2014 financial results after mobile ads push

Facebook has announced its fiscal results for Q4 and 2014, with some impressive growth shown by the social network.

For the full year, total revenue hit $12.47 billion (£8.25 billion), which was up 58 per cent on 2013. Net income was $2.94 billion (£1.94 billion), with income from operations hitting $4.99 billion (£3.3 billion).

As for the fourth quarter of last year, revenue was $3.85 billion (£2.55 billion), again up strongly 49 per cent year-on-year (Facebook made $2.59 billion, or £1.7 billion, in Q4 of 2013).

Advertising, and particularly mobile advertising, saw a strong performance, with revenue from ads hitting $3.59 billion (£2.37 billion) – up 53 per cent year-on-year – and mobile ads represented 69 per cent of that advertising money (up from 53 per cent of the revenue last year).

Facebook also released some stats on its number of active users, with daily active users totalling 890 million on average for December, which was up 18 per cent year-on-year. Mobile daily active users saw an even bigger increase of 34 per cent on last year, with a figure of 745 million.

Looking at monthly active users, the figure was 1.39 billion for December, up 13 per cent, with mobile users at 1.19 billion, up 26 per cent over last year.

Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook CEO, commented: “We got a lot done in 2014. Our community continues to grow and we're making progress towards connecting the world.”