MWC 2015: Huawei to unveil Android Wear wearable device

Chinese firm Huawei is working on its first wearable running Android Wear, which will be available to view at Mobile World Congress.

Huawei will bring "at least one" wearable to the event, meaning we could see a few different models or price points launched in 2015.

"One thing that is very important for us is to be different," said devices chief marketing officer, Shao Yang. "For the wearables we are not trying to bring similar solutions."

Huawei will be working on a high-end wearable to compete against the Apple Watch, Moto 360 and LG G Watch R, the three most popular smartwatches at the moment.

"This is something very, very connected to the person," Yang said. "We need to build the link with the wearable and make the total experience even better."

The introduction of a high-end wearable could come alongside new moves by Huawei in the mobile and tablet market, to win over high-end buyers that normally go for Apple or Samsung products.

Yang would not confirm if the wearable(s) coming to MWC on 1 March would include smartwatch capabilities. The devices will run Android Wear, but the form factor is still a mystery.

Huawei will also be launching one tablet at MWC, but no smartphones have been confirmed.

MWC is the big event for mobile in Europe, hosted in Barcelona, with the likes of HTC, Samsung, Sony and LG all attending.