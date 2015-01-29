Intel's new 5th Generation vPro chip launch roundup

Intel graciously invited ITProPortal to its "Transforming the Workplace" event today at London bridge, to launch its new 5th generation Intel Core vPro Processor. The processor features the Broadwell architecture that has transistors a mere 14 nano-metres apart, and uses less power than the Haswell chipset.

Aside from the more 'obvious' improvements of speed and to power consumption, the vPro range of Intel's 5th gen chips also feature a number of additional modules that make life that little bit easier.

WiGig

I have to admit that I didn't actually know what WiGig was when I entered the event. WiGig is basically another radio standard (like BlueTooth or Wi-Fi) but can transfer "up to seven gigabits per second" of data, very impressive. The speed comes at the cost of range and reports suggest that the signal can't reach beyond 10 metres or through walls.

One example of how Intel are leveraging that technology was its Wireless Docking station that allowed a 5th gen vPro powered device to wireless-ly connect to two monitors.

[caption id="attachment_111920" align="aligncenter" width="800"]

That little black box allows the Laptop to stream 4K video to the monitor and the box to stream 1080p footage to the laptop, without any lag[/caption]

Keith Gilbert kindly demonstrated the Wireless Docking station for us (and can be seen doing a demo for you in this video), and showed off how seamlessly the bits worked together. It really was as simple as putting your laptop near the docking station to use the extra screens, and walking away when you needed to go somewhere else.

Unfortunately the technology only supports Windows but Keith did say that from a technological standpoint there was no reason why it wouldn't work on Mac OS.

Improved security

Another feature of the new vPro chipset was the increased level of integrated security solutions hardwired into the chips. Intel's Identity Protection Technology (IPT) works by making part of the hardware an identifier and building a multi-factor authentication system around that.

Because IPT is built into the hardware it means that hackers need both the password and the device to access sensitive data. By building a root of trust into the hardware it increases the level of protection for the user without complicating their workflow.

[caption id="attachment_111923" align="aligncenter" width="800"]

IPT means that data, such as customer details, can only be access by those with authorised devices and the password.[/caption]

It's exciting to see how IT security is evolving at the hardware level and will hopefully change the current security dichotomy of usability vs. data safety. The WiGig radio standard allowing blazing fast speeds between devices in close proximity is an incredibly interesting technology and I can't wait to see how it evolves.