Vodafone bags LG G Flex 2 exclusive for March arrival

Were you thinking of buying an LG G Flex 2? If so, then you’ll be interested to learn that the handset is actually going to be coming out on March 19 in the UK with Vodafone – and it will be an exclusive to that network.

Recombu reports that, as was previously stated, the G Flex 2 will actually be a lengthy exclusive for Vodafone – for a period of six weeks, in fact, so let’s hope Voda has decent coverage in your area. If not, you’ll have to wait until May to get hold of LG’s curved smartphone sequel with another operator.

Pre-orders open at Carphone Warehouse on February 28.

The G Flex 2 is powered by the Snapdragon 810, which as we heard earlier this morning almost certainly won’t be in Samsung’s Galaxy S6 as originally planned – apparently due to overheating issues. Let’s hope that won’t be a problem for LG’s handset, although it could well have much to do with the Galaxy S6’s chassis and design.

Other specs for the G Flex 2 include a 5.5in full HD display and 3GB of RAM, with a 13 megapixel rear camera.

We weren’t impressed with the original G Flex in our review last spring, finding the whole curved thing to be a gimmick, but perhaps the sequel will be able to make a more compelling case for itself with improved hardware.