Think women are driving the selfie craze? Think again

Men take almost twice as many selfies as women, according to a new survey from smartphone manufacturer HTC.

The Taiwanese company asked 2,000 social media users in the UK aged between 18 and 30 about their selfie taking habits and the results may come as a surprise.

On average, men were found to post three selfies a week compared to women’s 1.6. It was also discovered that more than a third of men share over five selfies a week.



It seems that for both sexes, getting back at a previous partner was a primary motive for their selfie addiction. 25 per cent of men and 50 per cent of women said that they shared selfies to make an ex jealous. Vanity was another reason included in the survey, with a tenth of men posting self-portraits to make themselves more desirable compared to a figure of seven per cent for women.

HTC’s head of marketing Ben Walsh commented on the continued growth of the selfie craze.

"The selfie trend exploded in 2014 and shows no signs of slowing down,” he said. “With social networks such as Facebook and Instagram as well as dating apps growing in popularity, having the best possible photos of ourselves is now more important than ever."

Other key facts from the firm’s selfie questionnaire included that men’s selfies more often focus on their bodies, while women prefer head shots.

A number of smartphone brands are actively marketing their devices to cash-in on the selfie phenomenon. Late last year, HTC launched its Desire EYE handset with a 13-megapixel front-facing camera to deliver “simply the best selfies.”

More than a billion selfies are shared on social media every year with companies now beginning to take a closer look at the factors driving the craze. HTC also carried out a survey in 2013, which found that 25 per cent of selfie snappers had shared a “sexy selfie,” so it’s always important to make sure the pics are being sent to the right person.

