Microsoft launches Office apps for Android tablets

Microsoft has launched its Office apps for Android tablets today, so you can now head over to the Google Play store and download Word, Excel and PowerPoint versions which are tailored to work on a slate.

These apps are, of course, optimised for touch and larger screens (7in or bigger), although the applications will still feel very familiar and carry the Office ribbon and so forth.

Most importantly, as with the iOS versions of the Office apps, core editing functionality is here, as is access to your most recently used documents across all devices thanks to full syncing with OneDrive.

In a blog post, Microsoft noted: “Large touch points make it easy for even the fattest of fingers to navigate commands. External keyboards can be connected but certainly aren’t needed.”

As mentioned, you’ll need a tablet which has a 7in display or bigger, and at least 1GB of RAM with an ARM-based CPU to be able to use the Office apps. In terms of OS, you’ll have to be running Android KitKat – Lollipop should also work, but isn’t officially supported in these initial apps, although the newer OS will be with an update coming down the line. (Also note that support for Intel-powered Android slates is coming, too, apparently this quarter).

Microsoft has made core editing functions free with the apps for personal use, but you’ll need an Office 365 subscription to access premium features – or for commercial use. Also, those with devices having a screen size in excess of 10.1in will need an Office 365 subscription to create and edit documents.