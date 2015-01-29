Samsung ready to ditch Qualcomm for Galaxy S6

Samsung won’t be using the Snapdragon 810 in its upcoming flagship smartphone, and that seems like a pretty cast-iron certainty given the latest news from chip maker Qualcomm.

We’ve been hearing about this over the past couple of weeks, with Samsung allegedly turning away from the Qualcomm chip due to overheating issues, and choosing to use its own Exynos CPU instead.

And the latest on this topic comes straight from Qualcomm, which issued a quarterly statement (spotted by Pocket Lint) in which the company said: “We have lowered our outlook for the second half of fiscal 2015 in our semiconductor business, QCT, largely driven by the effects of... Expectations that our Snapdragon 810 processor will not be in the upcoming design cycle of a large customer's flagship device.”

That could only realistically be the Galaxy S6. That said, there’s also a rumour that Qualcomm is tweaking the Snapdragon 810 specifically for Samsung, with a new version due March – but as we remarked previously, that’s likely too late for the Galaxy S6. It might not be too late to be in a version of the handset down the line, maybe – or, of course, other Samsung smartphones.

Qualcomm will certainly want to cut its losses as much as possible where Samsung is concerned.