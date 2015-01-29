Sony and Spotify bring 30 million songs straight to your PlayStation 4

Sony and Spotify have announced a partnership to make more than 30 million songs available as background music to PlayStation games.

PlayStation Music launches this spring and will be available across PS3 and PS4 consoles, as well as Sony Xperia smartphones. However, the option to have playlists soundtrack a video game will only be available to PS4 gamers.

"Music is a core component of the entertainment offering that consumers expect from Sony, and our goal with PlayStation Music is to provide the most compelling music experiences to the millions of PlayStation Network users around the world," said Andrew House, President and Group CEO of Sony Computer Entertainment.

"This partnership represents the best in music and the best in gaming coming together, which will benefit the vibrant and passionate communities of both Spotify and PlayStation Network. We're thrilled to make Spotify the foundation of our strategy with PlayStation Music."



However, the launch of PlayStation Music does mean that Sony’s Music Unlimited platform will be closing on 29 March. Sony has sought to reassure fans of the service that nearly all of the countries losing Music Unlimited will be among the 41 markets receiving PlayStation Music. Any Music Unlimited users with valid subscriptions beyond its point of closure will be offered a Spotify Premium trial.

Sony’s partnership with Spotify could be a crucial boost to the firm as it continues its fiercely contested console battle with Microsoft’s Xbox One. While the PlayStation 4 raced into an early lead, strong Christmas sales from the Xbox One has made the contest much closer than originally thought.

With video game consoles increasingly viewed as all-round entertainment boxes, the launch of PlayStation Music could give the PS4 a sales boost.

PlayStation Music will be available later this year, but anyone wishing to receive regular updates on the service’s progress can sign up here.