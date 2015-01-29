Sunday's Superbowl to be lit by LEDs for the first time ever

When this year's Superbowl kicks off on Sunday, spectators will witness the first ever Superbowl game illuminated by LED lights.

As the makers say, the new high-performance LED lights, that were built by Ephesus Lighting and Cree, provide better lighting and even increase the quality of TV broadcasting, all while using up to three quarters less energy.

How do they increase the quality of broadcasting? We'll come to that later.

Using LED's for sporting events are nothing new, says Ephesus. They've already been used in 1,000 games, but it will be a major step forward for the Superbowl.

It will replace the previously used 780 metal halide fixtures with 44,928 Cree XLamp MK-R LEDs, which use only 310,000 watts as opposed to the 1.24 million watts for the conventional fixtures.

This basically means a reduction in overall sports lighting energy consumption by 75 per cent.

Ephesus and Cree say that the new lighting is more uniform, brighter and better for broadcasting, because the new lights reproduce colours more accurately, allow for greater depth of field, and closer zooming for more detailed slow motion replays.

Another benefit of the switch to LED lights is that those don’t require a 20 minute warm up time, as the old ones did.

Instead, the LEDs light up immediately, which means in case of a power shortage, the game can resume much faster.

The Superbowl is the annual championship game of the American National Football League, and it will take place on Monday 2 February at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.