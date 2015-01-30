Bill Gates is behind Microsoft’s intelligent “Personal Agent” project

So what’s Bill Gates up to these days? Aside from his philanthropic ventures that is – we mean what’s he up to in terms of tech at Microsoft? It would seem that honing an intelligent personal assistant for Windows is one project Bill is now part of.

He revealed this fact in a recent Ask Me Anything session on Reddit (spotted by The Verge), saying specifically that he was working on a “personal agent” for Microsoft platforms.

Gates stated: “One project I am working on with Microsoft is the Personal Agent which will remember everything and help you go back and find things and help you pick what things to pay attention to. The idea that you have to find applications and pick them and they each are trying to tell you what is new is just not the efficient model – the agent will help solve this. It will work across all your devices.”

This sounds very much like Cortana on Windows 10 (with Cortana now moving across all devices – or at least Microsoft-powered devices), and this is what many folks have been saying, including those replying to the Reddit thread (an equal amount of wags have suggested that it could be Clippy 2.0, mind you – ah, how we miss the old paperclip…)

Whether this is something that will be integrated into Cortana, or whether it might be an entirely new system (given that there’s no mention of Cortana), well, that’s not clear. But it may be something more for the future, given that Gates was replying to the question: “What will personal computing will look like in 2045?”

Incidentally, the first part of his reply, which addresses that question more directly, was: “There will be more progress in the next 30 years than ever. Even in the next 10 problems like vision and speech understanding and translation will be very good. Mechanical robot tasks like picking fruit or moving a hospital patient will be solved. Once computers/robots get to a level of capability where seeing and moving is easy for them then they will be used very extensively.”