Daily deal: Brother MFC-J5620DW A3 Colour Inkjet All-in-One Printer £99.99

For our American readers today is national croissant day, but I'm sure everyone else can enjoy a croissant on this frosty Friday. To celebrate croissants and Friday's we've found the Brother MFC-J5620DW A3 Colour Inkjet All-in-One printer reduced from £165.41 to £99.99

The Brother MFC-J5620DW is suited to small businesses or larger businesses that don't need to do a lot of printing. The Brother MFC-J5620DW is actually a lot more than a printer its also a fax machine, scanner, and a copier.

The scanning portion of this printer has a 35 page auto-feeder and has been programmed to scan both sides of a document and skip blank pages, so you leave it to scan your documents and get on with other tasks.

The Brother MFC-J5620DW can also read or write files using a USB device or an SD card and can connect to cloud-based storage centres, such as Google Drive or DropBox. What this means is that you have a variety of ways to print documents.

Some other smart features of the printer is it's 250 sheet paper capacity and that it automatically prints on both sides, saving your business time and money on printing costs. Similarly the printer spits out images at around four pages per minute, so you won't be standing around the printer too much.

A nice addition is the printer's ability to print in A3 should you want to print out a tabloid style booklet or brochure. Overall a decent all-in-one printer with a solid feature set.