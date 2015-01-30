Five reasons Windows 10 will be essential for your business

Microsoft’s worldwide release of Windows 10 gets underway later this year and with it thousands of businesses and those in the enterprise will be on tenterhooks to see if it manages to fulfil all the promise that the company is throwing behind it. Windows 10 is a lot more than just the return of the start menu and it could transform your business in a number of different ways.

Cortana

For the first time since it was released for Windows Phone, Microsoft’s virtual assistant Cortana will be on the desktop, able to deliver information across all the Windows 10 platforms and could result in an uplift to your company’s productivity. Cortana will bring with it voice commands on your desktop that will make advanced searching a lot easier, web integration with the newly enhanced Spartan browser and all of this will be spread across all your devices.

Bolstered Security

One of the major differences in Windows 10 is one that you might not notice: the addition of an extra layer of protection using containers and data separation that means security protection is at the app and file level. On each device that is using Windows 10, the enterprise can issue public and private keys using their existing PKI infrastructure and any devices will be able to be added using these credentials. The tokens are then stored in a virtualised container on top of Hyper-V technology thus making enterprises more secure against various different attacks.

Continuum

Tablets and hybrids are becoming increasingly more widespread in the workplace and as such continuum will be a valuable addition thanks to its ability to recognise when the user has switched from tablet to desktop mode and vice versa.

Updates at your pace

Enterprises can take one of two attitudes towards Windows 10 updates. One is to keep as up to date as consumers by using the automatic updates feature that will quickly become popular or roll it out at their own pace.

Vastly improved multitasking

Business will benefit hugely from the enhancements to multitasking that allows larger screens to appear as if there are four separate screens by snapping apps into different sections of the screen and mimicking a multi-monitor setup. This feature, known as Aero Snap, was actually present in Windows 7 but the big change is that back then screens couldn't be divided up into different areas, as will be the case in Windows 10

With the promised constant stream of updates for what will now be Windows-as-a-Service, plenty of other features will be unveiled in due course to help all businesses take full advantage of the new OS.