How to watch the Super Bowl live online and on TV

Prepare the nachos, but the Budweiser on ice and prepare for a long night; the day NFL fans have been waiting for all year is nearly upon us.

On Sunday, the New England Patriots will line up against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX, America's showpiece sporting event.

Unlike the majority of NFL matches, the Super Bowl draws in audiences from all over the world, so here's a run down of how to watch the game online and on TV.

Those of you with a Sky subscription will be happy to know that the game will be shown on Sky Sports One and Sky Sports Three from 10pm through to its conclusion at 3.30am (if you can last that long).

For all you terrestrial viewers out there, the match will be also be broadcast on Channel 4 from 10.30pm through to the very end, with Family Fortunes host Vernono Kay and everyones favourite food critic Adam Richman guiding us through the night.

Both options - Sky Sports and Channel 4 - also offer online viewing for anyone planning to watch the game on a laptop or mobile device, through Sky Go and the Channel 4 Live website respectively.

You'll need a Sky Sports subscription for Sky Go, but can register with Channel 4 without too much hassle to make an account.

Finally, there is the radio option. This includes BBC Radio 5 Live or, for a fee of $9.99 (around £6) an audio pass is available through the NFL website.

That should be enough options, so be sure to prepare an excuse for being late to work/missing the day altogether on Monday and enjoy the show.

Image Credit: Twitter/@SuperBowl