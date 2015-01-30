Leaked LG G4 specs hint to impressive 3K display

There have been a lot of rumours lately related to the upcoming LG release.

However, nothing has been made official, though most of LG fans have high hopes for the upcoming MWC in Barcelona in March.

What struck us today is apparently a leaked screenshot that, according to MyLG, can be worthy of our trust. According to that screenshot, it appears that the new LG G4 could have a 3K display.

The same screenshot also appeared on another French forum, hardware.fr. The image shows detailed specifications for a model number LG-VS999, mentioning an impressive screen resolution of 1620 x 2880 megapixels.

Bearing in mind that the previous release, the LG G3, had model number LG VS985, most of us can’t help but assume that this could actually be the resolution of the upcoming LG G4 for Verizon Wireless.

Another leak that appeared earlier this month claims that the new LG model could actually include the new Snapdragon 810 processor and 3GB of RAM.

According to the same source, the new model will probably have 16 megapixel resolution (instead of LG G3’s 13 megapixels), which would actually go great with the 3K display, if it actually turns out that this info is true.

However, as none of this features have been confirmed so far, there’s not much we can do but wait and predict.

And if it actually turns out that the new LG model is to be supplied with as much as 3K display, we just hope that it gets accompanied with a more suitable battery.