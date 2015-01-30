AI not a problem, according to Microsoft chief researcher

Right after Microsoft's founder Bill Gates commented how the human race should be much more concerned about the threat artificial intelligence poses, research chief at the same company has played down that threat to humans.

“I am in the camp that is concerned about super intelligence,” said Gates recently.

However Eric Horvitz, head of a team of scientists and engineers at Microsoft Research's main lab believes otherwise.

Mr Horvitz also revealed that "over a quarter of all attention and resources" at his research unit were now focused on AI-related activities.

"There have been concerns about the long-term prospect that we lose control of certain kinds of intelligences," he said.

"I fundamentally don't think that's going to happen,” BBC reports.

"I think that we will be very proactive in terms of how we field AI systems, and that in the end we'll be able to get incredible benefits from machine intelligence in all realms of life, from science to education to economics to daily life."

"The next if not last enduring competitive battlefield among major IT companies will be artificial intelligence," he said.

"The notion that systems that can think, listen, hear, collect data from thousands of user experiences - and we synthesise it back to enhance its services over time - has come to the forefront now.”

Unlike Horvitz, many leading thinkers believe we have many reasons to fear AI.

This includes the likes of Bill Gates, Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX and chief executive of car firm Tesla, as well as Professor Stephen Hawking, theoretical physicist, cosmologist, author and Director of Research at the Centre for Theoretical Cosmology at the University of Cambridge.