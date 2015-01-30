Swedish office issues chip plants to monitor workers’ activity

Here's a scary prospect: Your boss knows where you are and what you're doing, because you have a chip implanted under your skin.

Well, maybe he doesn’t know that much, but he’ll know when you entered and left the office, as well as how much paper you wasted on a particular day.

As BBC reports, a new Swedish office block is implanting the workers inside of it with computer chips under their skin, instead of issuing them with ID cards.

The radio-frequency identification chips (RFID) are implanted under the skin of the workers’ hand, enabling them to open doors and use the photocopier.

Some 700 people have been chipped at the Epicenter hi-tech office block in Sweden.

Among them was the BBC’s tech reporter Rory Cellan-Jones, who said that when a tattooist put it in there “was a moment of pain - not much worse than any injection - and then he stuck a plaster over my hand”.

In the future, these chips could be used for more than just opening doors, including paying for food and drinks in the cafeteria with a touch of a hand.

Hannes Sjoblad, chief disruption officer at the development, said we already interact with technology, and that these chips only make it more intuitive.

"We already interact with technology all the time," he told me. "Today it's a bit messy - we need pin codes and passwords. Wouldn't it be easy to just touch with your hand? That's really intuitive."