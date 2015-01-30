Reporter claims US government hacked computer

CBS reporter Sharyl Attkisson claims the US government hacked into her iMac and CBS work computer, following investigations into a Fast and Furious scandal and terror attacks in Benghazi.

Attkisson told the Senate Judiciary Committee the computers were remotely accessed and the government tracked keystrokes, passwords and stored data on remote servers.

Forensics exams reportedly show intrusions on Attkisson's computers, although a report from the inspector's general office says there is no evidence of a remote intrusion.

Attkisson's remote logs were searched according to the report, but the investigation concluded that there was no evidence the FBI, US government or any other US agency was responsible for the alleged intrusions.

The two issues Attkisson found included an error prompt and editing change done without her permission, showing remote access to the computer. These intrusions have not been documented in the four-page investigation.

Attkisson claimed the investigation was incomplete and claimed the report did "not include the forensics that supposedly came along with some conclusions and summaries they made."

The case is part of a larger investigation into surveillance of journalists, following reports the British surveillance agency GCHQ targeted US and UK journalists in hacking attacks, putting them on the same threat level as terrorists.

In the past week, the FBI has also pushed a new law allowing them to attack VPN and Tor network users. This would hurt journalists that use these portals to discuss information with potential sources.

Edward Snowden's leaks on the NSA and other surveillance programs showed a complete disregard for freedom of press and general privacy for internet users. It would not come as a surprise if the US government used the mass surveillance to attack journalists capable of reporting on Middle Eastern conflicts.