Uber sued over alleged rape in India

Uber, the app-based taxi network, is going through a bit of a rough patch at the moment.

There have been several allegations related to its customers’ safety, including this month’s case of an Indian woman filing a lawsuit under allegation of being raped by one of Uber’s drivers.

Uber’s spokesman, Nairi Hourdajian, said that the company’s "deepest sympathies remain with the victim of this horrific crime''.

However, that doesn’t change the fact that this young woman sued the company for failing to ensure the safety of its passengers, and in the lawsuit described them as the "modern-day equivalent of electronic hitchhiking".

She claims that one of Uber’s drivers had driven her to a secluded place, before committing the horrible crime. The driver in question, Shiv Kumar Yadav, is currently on trial, but declines having committed the alleged crimes.

The lawsuit was filed in San Francisco, as that is where this company is based. The lawyer of the young woman, understandably, asked for her identity to be protected.

Uber, aware of the seriousness of this situation, has so far dealt with it professionally, saying that it is fully co-operating with the authorities to ensure the perpetrator is brought to justice.

By the end of the last year, Delhi banned several web-based taxi services, including Uber, due to not carrying out adequate driver checks.

Now, Uber has managed to find his way back and is currently applying for radio taxi licence. In the meantime, it is also working on implementing a new “emergency button“ feature in its latest app update.