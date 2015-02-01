Apple's MacBook Pro has no answer to Dell's Precision M3800

Apple makes wonderful computers. Hell, they are more than just computers, they are art as well.

Much like a high-end premium automobile, the MacBook Pro demands attention, portraying the message that the owner is a success.

Even if you want to run Windows, an Apple computer may be the best choice from a hardware perspective.

Well, at least it was. Unfortunately for Tim Cook and crew, the MacBook Pro has lost a bit of its luster, especially in the professional world.

Why, you ask? Dell's Precision M3800 is a better machine from a performance standpoint, and arguably just as attractive. Don't just take my word for it, Dell commissioned a study to back it up.

"We commissioned a Principled Technologies performance study and infographic demonstrating ways in which the M3800 outperforms the MacBook Pro for video editing in Adobe Creative Cloud.

"And if that doesn’t convince you, you might want to take a look at a case study from creative agency Sparksight, a customer who recently switched from Apple to Dell Precision", says Dell.

That customer, Kelly Shores, CEO of Sparksight explains, "the processing power you get per dollar with Dell is twice what you’d get from a Mac. For some people, their heart might be with Mac but we have to run our business with our head. As we budget for more hardware, it will be Dell".

Below are 7 ways Dell's computer is better. Do you agree? Tell me in the comments.

Photo Credit: kzww / Shutterstock