Tablets, player tracking and smart stadiums: The tech behind the NFL

The use of technology is growing in a huge range of sports and the NFL is certainly no exception.

As the Super Bowl arrives, with the New England Patriots ready to battle against the Seattle Seahawks for the biggest prize in American Football, what better time to have a closer look at some of the technology involved in the NFL?

To help us out, ebuyer has created an infographic, which provides a run-down of the most extravagant tech that players and coaches use to give their team the edge.

And it is quite a list. From live radio feeds between coaches and quarterbacks, to player tracking using radio-frequency idenfitication (RFID) transmitters and 360-degree replays supplemented by 3D-mapping technology, the NFL has got the lot.

Check out the infographic below to get in-the-know before tonight's big match.

Image Credit: Flickr/Parker Anderson