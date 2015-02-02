Dixons Carphone and Three launch mobile services

Electrical retailer Dixons Carphone is the latest in a string of companies jumping onto the mobile bandwagon, by planning to offer its own mobile service.

The service, to be launched in the UK, will offer internet connectivity for “smart” home appliances sold in the Dixons stores.

Together with Hutchison Whampoa, the owner of mobile network Three, they will provide mobile services to customers buying connected devices like laptops and tablets.

The goal of the merger is to tap into the Internet of Things (IoT) market, as well as to allow customers to customise their data plans.

“We will have something different from what is available elsewhere in the market with a more personalised service for the mobile customer that will let them tailor their price, minutes and data to their changing needs,” said Graham Stapleton, who runs the Carphone Warehouse operations in the wider retail business for the FT.

According to the FT, the service is planned to be launched in the summer, but still doesn’t have a name.

It took them nine months to work out a plan, including a software platform for supporting the devices.

Dixons Carphone believes servicing the Internet of Things market could be worth up to £5bn to the company.

Back in February 2014, Cisco CEO John Chambers said the market for the Internet of Things will be worth $19 trillion over the next decade.