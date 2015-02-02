Four reasons Adobe Flash is dying a slow death

It’s fair to say that the last seven days have not treated Adobe’s Flash multimedia browser plugin standard well. To tell you the truth it’s been quite catastrophic. First came the zero-day vulnerabilities that allowed hackers to flood malware onto PCs of all shapes and sizes thus forcing Mozilla to turn it off completely and disable to plugin on older versions of its browser until users upgraded.

There was worse to come though as YouTube, by far its biggest customer, decided enough was enough and it was time to stop offering up its videos using Flash and instead moved over to HTML5 on all browsers. That's far from the only nail in the coffin though.

Apple and Steve Jobs said no thanks

Apple released its first iPhone back in 2007 and with it came the news that there would be no support for the Flash plugin, ever. It didn’t seem like such a defining moment at the time and back then Adobe may well have envisaged the iPhone being a little less successful than it currently is. Unfortunately, as the recently announced Q1 74.5 million iPhone sales showed, the lack of Flash on the range was always going to hamper it. Not as much as YouTube pulling out but it runs it close.

Long loading times wreak havoc on mobiles

The decision by Apple and its head honcho Steve Jobs to pull away from Flash was not made out of spite and was done because they felt it didn’t have a place on mobile devices due to long load times and the fact it was invented in a time when “PCs and mice” were the norm. Shortly after that Adobe removed its mobile Flash player for Android devices and paved the way for its eventual full scale demise.

It needs to be installed

In such a fast-paced world that we currently live the requirement to install Flash was never going to stand a chance against HTML5’s method that doesn't require the user to install anything extra.

Costly and Time-Consuming

Website creators have long-complained that websites running on Flash or based on Flash take a lot longer to sort out should a problem go wrong or if the site needs to be upgraded. What comes with the added time is a larger cost and when compared to HTML5 sites there is quite clearly just one winner.

Image Credit: Flickr (Thiemo Gillisen)