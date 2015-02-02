Huawei Ascend P8 specs leak ahead of London launch

Huawei is set to unveil its next flagship smartphone, the Ascend P8, at a launch event in London this coming April.

The Chinese firm has revealed little of the upcoming device’s specs, but rumours suggest that it will continue the company’s preference for small, sleek handsets.

The Ascend P8 will boast “absolute beauty,” alongside a 5.2-inch HD display, according to PocketDroid. Reports also suggest that the handset will come equipped with an octa-core processor, but other details remain thin on the ground.



It is likely that the device will improve on its predecessor, the Ascend P7, which came with 2GB of RAM, a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing lens. However, the P8 is likely to continue Huawei’s tradition of making the slimmest smartphone possible. Both the P7 and the P6 claimed to be the slimmest handsets on the market, so it will be interesting to see if the P8 can beat the 6.5mm thickness of its predecessor.

Although Huawei has seen the majority of its smartphone sales take place in Asian markets, company president Kevin Ho explained that the company is working hard to expand its reach.

"There are a lot of challenges to sell in the UK,” he said. “Consumers in London have a lot of choice and they have a very good sense of smartphones. We are working hard to increase market share."

While confirmation of the P8’s specs and release date will have to wait for the event on 15 April, the handset is expected to cost 2999 Chinese yuan (£320) and feature the same fingerprint technology used in the firm’s Ascend Mate 7.

Huawei followed up a successful 2014, by revealing new tablet devices and three new wearable gadgets at the Mobile World Congress 2015 trade show last month. The firm has been quiet on the smartphone front since the P7’s release last year, but that looks all set to change in just a few months’ time.

