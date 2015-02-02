Lumia 535 now available in the UK

Microsoft has announced that its new budget smartphone, the Lumia 535 is now available in the UK.

The device boasts a five inch display, a five megapixel wide-angle front facing camera for that sweet selfie action, and the Windows Phone 8.1 operating system with the latest Denim update.

The 535 also comes with a 5-inch qHD 960x540 screen with Sunlight Readability, a 1905 mAh battery, a 1.2GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 200 processor, a 5 MP AF back Lumia Camera with LED flash, and a 5 MP wide-angle front facing camera for video playing and recording.

In terms of memory, the Lumia has 8GB + 15GB free on OneDrive, and has a micro SD slot for a card with up to 128GB.

“Many people, especially the younger tech-involved audiences, aspire to own the latest flagship smartphone, but often don’t have the means to get it.” said Simon Rayne, acting general manager of Microsoft Devices UK.

“With access to the best services right out of the box, including the latest Windows Phone 8.1 update, Lumia Denim, Lumia 535 helps people do more of what they want, for less.”

In addition to a wide range of independent retailers the Lumia 535 is currently available in the UK from Amazon, Tesco, O2, Carphone Warehouse and Virgin. The Lumia 535 will be available in a range of colours including green, orange, white, dark grey, cyan and black.

The device will set you back less than £100.