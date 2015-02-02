Majority of UK workers check social media during meetings

A new survey has revealed the extent to which social media dominates our lives, with the majority of employees revealing that they check networks during business meetings.

According to LondonOffices.com, 71 per cent of office workers in the capital check Twitter, Facebook and Instagram during meetings.

Read more: Employees love the internet, but hate social networks

However, some of the respondents did explain that keeping up-to-date with happenings across social media channels was a key part of their job.



A spokesperson from LondonOffices explained that the desire to check social media regularly was completely understandable.

"Social media is playing a bigger role in our lives, not just in our personal lives but at work too. We have become accustomed to having live news updates at our fingertips so it's only natural we begin to feel 'out of the loop' much quicker than we used to,” reports International Business Times.

"The rise in the numbers of smartphones has made our social media channels much more accessible. We no longer need to sit in front of the computer to become updated. Now we have platforms such as Facebook and Twitter quite literally in the palm of our hands.

"Many employers may view this as a headache but in some technology and marketing sectors, the use of social media in meetings is actively encouraged."

Other major findings include that seven per cent would actually update their social media status via Twitter during a meeting, while just three per cent said that they had posted a Facebook status. However, the majority agreed that mobile gaming was off-limits, with 99 per cent revealing that they would not play games during a business meeting.

Read more: Majority of UK users ‘hate’ their smartphone addiction

Despite employees seeming at ease with their mobile Internet use at work, another recent survey found that the majority of UK citizens hate how much time they spend on their smartphones, even linking it to a number of relationship breakdowns.

